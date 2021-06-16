UrduPoint.com
QAU Professor Honored With Int'l 'Obada-Prize'

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Professor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and Secretary-General of Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Dr. Tasawar Hayat has been honored with the prestigious International 'Obada-Prize for his outstanding research and scholarly work

According to QAU on Wednesday, his work contributions include the developments of fundamental diversified models for modified Darcy's law, peristalsis, Cattaneo-Christov theory, fractional calculus, complex network systems, and climate change thermodynamics.

According to QAU on Wednesday, his work contributions include the developments of fundamental diversified models for modified Darcy's law, peristalsis, Cattaneo-Christov theory, fractional calculus, complex network systems, and climate change thermodynamics.

Dr. Tasawar Hayat is the recipient of forty-two awards and honors including (Hilal, Sitara, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) by the President of Pakistan, Khwarizmi International award, ISESCO International award, COMSTECH International Award, TWAS Young Scientist prize, etc.

He is a Highly Cited Researcher and Fellow of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Islamic World Academy of Sciences, and the Third World Academy of Sciences.

Obada-Prize is an international award, endowed by Natural Sciences Publishing, initiated as recognition of Professor Abdel-Shafy Obada. The Obada-Prize recognizes and encourages innovative and interdisciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms.

