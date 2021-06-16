Professor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and Secretary-General of Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Dr. Tasawar Hayat has been honored with the prestigious International 'Obada-Prize for his outstanding research and scholarly work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Professor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and Secretary-General of Pakistan academy of Sciences, Dr. Tasawar Hayat has been honored with the prestigious International 'Obada-Prize for his outstanding research and scholarly work.

According to QAU on Wednesday, his work contributions include the developments of fundamental diversified models for modified Darcy's law, peristalsis, Cattaneo-Christov theory, fractional calculus, complex network systems, and climate change thermodynamics.

Dr. Tasawar Hayat is the recipient of forty-two awards and honors including (Hilal, Sitara, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) by the President of Pakistan, Khwarizmi International award, ISESCO International award, COMSTECH International Award, TWAS Young Scientist prize, etc.

He is a Highly Cited Researcher and Fellow of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Islamic World Academy of Sciences, and the Third World Academy of Sciences.

Obada-Prize is an international award, endowed by Natural Sciences Publishing, initiated as recognition of Professor Abdel-Shafy Obada. The Obada-Prize recognizes and encourages innovative and interdisciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms.