QAU Ranked 106th Among Best Asian Universities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

QAU ranked 106th among best Asian universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Quaid-I-Azam University's(QAUs) excellence in research and teaching placed at 106th among the best Asian Universities according to recently announced prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings.

Quaid-I-Azam University has strengthened and improved its international position by moving up to five places from its last year's ranking based on the quality of teaching, reputation and increase in academic citations.

QAU has achieved 43.24 points in the overall score while 94.09 in paper per faculty, 88.59 in international research network, and 80.81 in citation per paper.

QS has already ranked  QAU at 454th among the top 500 universities of the world.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University congratulated the faculty staff and students for achieving another milestone.

In his message, he said the continuous improvement in QAU ranking for the last two years reflects our resolve to be Pakistan's top-ranked university and to excel among the best universities in global rankings. Quaid-I-Azam University has already ranked 67th in the Golden Age university rankings and 75th among leading universities of Asia by the Times Higher education World University Rankings.

