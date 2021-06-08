UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QAU Ranked 378th By QS World University Ranking 2022

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

QAU ranked 378th by QS world university Ranking 2022

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has seen significant improvement in the QS World University Rankings by securing 378th position among the top 500 universities of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has seen significant improvement in the QS World University Rankings by securing 378th position among the top 500 universities of the world.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) also ranked QAU 23rd globally on Citation per faculty and 324th in Employer Reputation worldwide which is an exceptional achievement.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University congratulated the faculty, students, staff, and alumni on this remarkable achievement " QAU has significantly improved QS ranking from 454th position to 378th.

Recently QAU has ranked among the top 100 Asian universities by theTimes Higher education World University Rankings. Despite the financial deficit, the university is improving ranking every year, our journey to academic excellence will continue" said the Vice Chancellor.

According to details Since 2016, QAU moved up 273 places. Over the 7 considered years, the institution moved up 5 times. In the 2022 edition, the institution performed among the top 29 percent in the QS World University Rankings.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Education Muhammad Ali 2016 From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt fails to distribute irrigation water in ..

7 minutes ago

Sub-national polio immunization drive continues

7 minutes ago

World number 85 Zidansek reaches French Open semi- ..

7 minutes ago

UN Calls Discovery of Mass Grave of Indigenous Chi ..

7 minutes ago

Seminar stresses controlling population in country ..

10 minutes ago

Blood donation camps organised for thalassemia pat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.