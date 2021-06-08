QAU ranked 378th by QS world university Ranking 2022

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has seen significant improvement in the QS World University Rankings by securing 378th position among the top 500 universities of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has seen significant improvement in the QS World University Rankings by securing 378th position among the top 500 universities of the world.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) also ranked QAU 23rd globally on Citation per faculty and 324th in Employer Reputation worldwide which is an exceptional achievement.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University congratulated the faculty, students, staff, and alumni on this remarkable achievement " QAU has significantly improved QS ranking from 454th position to 378th.

Recently QAU has ranked among the top 100 Asian universities by theTimes Higher education World University Rankings. Despite the financial deficit, the university is improving ranking every year, our journey to academic excellence will continue" said the Vice Chancellor.

According to details Since 2016, QAU moved up 273 places. Over the 7 considered years, the institution moved up 5 times. In the 2022 edition, the institution performed among the top 29 percent in the QS World University Rankings.