UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QAU Ranked 67th Under Golden Age Universities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

QAU ranked 67th under golden age universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Time Higher education World University Rankings ranked Quaid-I-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad at 67th in the Golden Age university rankings 2020.

The Golden Age ranking uses Times Higher Education data to cast a spotlight on the best universities established for more than 50 years, but less than 80 years.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamamd Ali congratulated to the hard working faculty, students, staff and alumni for achieving this milestone.

Despite the financial deficit, the university is improving ranking every year, he added. The Quaid-I-Azam university is leading Pakistan by its excellent ranking by all the top ranking agencies like Times world ranking, QS ranking and US world and news ranking.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education 2020 Gold All Best Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

17 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.