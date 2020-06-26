QAU ranked 67th under golden age universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Time Higher education World University Rankings ranked Quaid-I-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad at 67th in the Golden Age university rankings 2020.

The Golden Age ranking uses Times Higher Education data to cast a spotlight on the best universities established for more than 50 years, but less than 80 years.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamamd Ali congratulated to the hard working faculty, students, staff and alumni for achieving this milestone.

Despite the financial deficit, the university is improving ranking every year, he added. The Quaid-I-Azam university is leading Pakistan by its excellent ranking by all the top ranking agencies like Times world ranking, QS ranking and US world and news ranking.