QAU ranked as top University in Pakistan bt THE Asia Rankings 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Times Higher education (THE) Asia Rankings 2025 have placed Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) as the top institution of Higher Education in Pakistan, placing it at an impressive 137th rank in Asia.

Quaid-i-Azam University is the only Pakistani university that has been consistently ranked No. 1 by all major international ranking agencies. This outstanding accomplishment further solidifies QAU's tradition of excellence, said a news release issued here Sunday.

In addition to the latest ranking, the QAU has received notable recognition in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The University has been placed at 315th globally, ranked 86th in Asia, and secured the 58th position worldwide in the category of Citations per Faculty, highlighting the outstanding quality and impact of its research output.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I.), Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, congratulated the QAU community on this milestone. "This collective success is a reflection of the relentless dedication of QAU's exceptional faculty, committed staff, talented students, and distinguished alumni. Their unwavering efforts continue to propel the University moving forward, demonstrating that excellence is limitless,” said the Vice Chancellor.

Despite budgetary difficulties and financial limitations, the QAU has proudly represented Pakistan on the international scene as a centre of knowledge, innovation, and academic excellence. The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the government must support the QAU to continue its journey of academic leadership and international recognition.