Open Menu

QAU Ranked As Top University In Pakistan Bt THE Asia Rankings 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 09:20 PM

QAU ranked as top University in Pakistan bt THE Asia Rankings 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Times Higher education (THE) Asia Rankings 2025 have placed Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) as the top institution of Higher Education in Pakistan, placing it at an impressive 137th rank in Asia.

Quaid-i-Azam University is the only Pakistani university that has been consistently ranked No. 1 by all major international ranking agencies. This outstanding accomplishment further solidifies QAU's tradition of excellence, said a news release issued here Sunday.

In addition to the latest ranking, the QAU has received notable recognition in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The University has been placed at 315th globally, ranked 86th in Asia, and secured the 58th position worldwide in the category of Citations per Faculty, highlighting the outstanding quality and impact of its research output.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I.), Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, congratulated the QAU community on this milestone. "This collective success is a reflection of the relentless dedication of QAU's exceptional faculty, committed staff, talented students, and distinguished alumni. Their unwavering efforts continue to propel the University moving forward, demonstrating that excellence is limitless,” said the Vice Chancellor.

Despite budgetary difficulties and financial limitations, the QAU has proudly represented Pakistan on the international scene as a centre of knowledge, innovation, and academic excellence. The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the government must support the QAU to continue its journey of academic leadership and international recognition.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan