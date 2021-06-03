ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has secured the 100th spot among Asia's leading Universities and ranked top in Pakistan by Times Higher education World University Rankings 2021 for Asia.

In this category, the ranking agency focused on universities in Asia analyzing the indicators for research productivity, knowledge transfer, research income, teaching, and research reputation.

In a message, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) congratulated the faculty, researchers, staff, and students, on this remarkable achievement, lauded their dedication and hard work.

"Despite the financial constraints QAU is performing wonderful, nurturing excellent talents in the field of science. I am proud to head a great university and proud of our students, staff, faculty, and alumni "said the Vice-Chancellor.

Quaid-i-Azam University has also significantly improved its ranking in the recently announced QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.