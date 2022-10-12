QAU ranked top among Pakistan, 400 global universities

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has been ranked No. 1 among Pakistani universities and among top 400 at global level by Times World University Ranking 2023

According to the details, the QAU is consistently being ranked top since last many years. In addition to Times World Universities Ranking 2023, recently, the QAU is also ranked among top by QS world ranking 2023 and among top Asian universities by Times World Ranking.

The distinction has been achieved due to the hard working faculty, students, staff, alumni and worthy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamamd Ali.

Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, QAU is significantly improving its ranking, academic and research activities and reputation. Despite the financial deficit, the University is improving ranking every year.

The University is the county's leading top ranked institution and leading Pakistani University that is ranked best by all world ranking agencies like Times worlds ranking, QS ranking, US news and world ranking.