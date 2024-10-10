QAU Ranks Among Top 400 Globally By Times World University Ranking 2025
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) proudly holds its No. 1 position as Pakistan's premier institution, securing a place among the top 400 universities globally in the 2025 Times World University Ranking.
Consistently illuminating the realm of academia with its unparalleled success, QAU not only attained the impressive top 400 position in Times world university ranking but also clinched the 315th spot in the global QS world university rankings, solidifying its standing as Pakistan's number one university.
Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, extends his heartfelt congratulations on this momentous achievement, attributing it to the unwavering dedication and excellence of the faculty, students, staff, alumni and ranking committee.
Despite encountering financial hurdles and deficits, QAU continues its upward trajectory in rankings year after year.
It is crucial that Govt and HEC should allocate specialized resources and funds to nurture the growth of our nation’s foremost institutions.
Remarkably, Quaid-i-Azam University emerges as a lighthouse of academic brilliance, uniquely excelling across esteemed ranking agencies such as Times World Ranking, QS Ranking, and US news and World Ranking.
The Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Niaz Akhtar has sent heartiest congratulations to the entire QAU community for their exceptional performance and accomplishments.
Meanwhile, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium and Executive Director Association of Private Sector Universities who is also alumns of QAU, congratulated the whole Quaidian family.
He said with the provision of required financial support, QAU can win more laurels for Pakistan.
