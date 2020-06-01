UrduPoint.com
QAU Ranks Among Top 500 Best Universities Of World

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:35 PM

QAU ranks among top 500 best universities of world

Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been ranked at 454 in top 500 universities of the world in 2020 by The Times Higher Education, a world university rankings institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been ranked at 454 in top 500 universities of the world in 2020 by The Times Higher Education, a world university rankings institution.

QAU remarkably improved in the ranking from 511 to 454 in the last 15 months at global level while it has also achieved 79 position in Asia.

It is worth mentioning that QAU is the only university of the Pakistan who ranked among top 500 by all best ranking agencies of the world like, world times ranking, QS ranking and United States times and world news ranking agency.

The university spokesman while talking to APP said it was really an excellent news with the start of the semester.

He also congratulated to all dedicated faculty members, students, staff, alumni and of course the worthy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, who as a leader facilitated, motivated and provided such an conducive environment to make such things happened.

"We hope that under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and with the efforts and contribution of faculty members, students, staff and alumni, the QAU will further improve its ranking at international level", he added.

He also requested the government, ministry of education and Higher Education Commission (HEC) to allocate especial funds to best performing university of the country, so it can mark its position in top 300 universities.

