QAU Shifts Examination Center For Graduation From IMCG F/7-2 To F/7-4 Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

QAU shifts examination center for graduation from IMCG F/7-2 to F/7-4 due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Saturday announced that Examination Centre, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/2 for B.A, B.Sc & B. Com Part-I & II, has been shifted to Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4 (Margalla College) due to closure by the Government to avoid the spread of Novel Corona-virus(Covid-19).

According to a press release, it was directed that all concerned are advised to keep visiting University's website: www.qau.edu.pk or call 051-9064-3231, 051-9064-3247, 051-9064-4082 for further updates.

More Stories From Pakistan

