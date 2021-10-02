QAU staff association for operation against violent protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Academic Staff Association of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) appealed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to conduct a cleanup operation against the violent protesters in the institution.

The University in a statement issued on Saturday said that it has fulfilled all genuine demands of the protesting students including a meaningful reduction in fees and charges.

However, some elements were determined to hold the University hostage and refused to accept the 29th September agreement. Under the circumstances, the QAU Academic Staff Association has no choice but to publicly appeal to the Government, and all stakeholders in the Higher education Sector, to come forward and resume the normal functioning of the University.

The ICT Administration is urged to conduct a clean-up operation at the hostels and in the surrounding areas where the violent protestors are believed to be located.

All illegal residents of the QAU Hostels need to be expelled and the campus secured. Only then can the University hope to resume normal functioning.

ICT Administration also ought to take action against those that have cases registered against them for causing disturbances and harm on the QAU Campus. Failure to take the matter seriously will certainly lead to faculty refusing to return to work and jeopardize the academic prospects of thousands of innocent students.

QAU administration and faculty are firm of the view that there can be no question of reversal of disciplinary actions or indemnification of past offences on part of current or former students engaged in the recent protests.

The sense of security that is the right of faculty, students, and staff, has been shattered by the attacks on senior scholars and security personnel and the damage done to the Server Room of the Computer Networking Cell