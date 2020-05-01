QAU starts anti-corona spray in its premises

Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad(QAU) Friday started a comprehensive disinfectant spray against coronavirus and fumigation for mosquitoes/dengue virus within the jurisdiction of university

According to the details, all the residential colonies, medical centres, guest house, transport units, academic blocks/ building and parking, administration building,mosques, huts and all roads were sprayed and fumigated.

On this occasion, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor, Director Estate QAU Matloob Hussain, Director Academics QAU Dr Ishtiaq Ali, Dr Asif Jamal, Raja Qamar Rasheed Satti and other officials of NDMA and Bahria Town were also present who supervised the overall plan.

The campaign was launched on the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamamd Ali Shah.Due to the efforts of QAU Alumni Association, NDMA and Bahria Town, the plan was executed successfully particularly Murtaza Noor Secretary General QAU Alumni Association managed this initiative very effectively.

The Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Muhammad Ali Shah , faculty and employees of QAU appreciated the efforts and contributions of Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association for always providing services whenever required at QAU.