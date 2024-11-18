QAU Students Briefed On APP’s Role In Promoting National Interests
A group of students from Quaid-i-Azam University visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Headquarters here on Monday, where they were briefed about the working of the news agency
The educational tour by the students of the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DSS) was aimed at learning about APP’s news production through its various platforms including text, photo and video services.
Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi giving an overview of APP highlighted its role as a strategic media entity that defined the contours of national narrative in the best interest of Pakistan.
Besides countering fake propaganda, he said, APP focused on disseminating authentic and credible content without indulging in the practice of sensationalism.
He apprised the students of APP’s national and international outreach through its team of professional journalists covering diverse areas by using modern news-filing system.
The MD APP also responded to the queries of students led by QAU’s visiting faculty Shazia Mehboob on issues relating to media in the perspective of national security and how APP maintained a balance while covering varying political scenarios.
The students took a tour to APP’s various sections including Central News Desk, English Reporting, Foreign & Economic Desks, urdu News Service, Video News Service, Studios, and Data Centre to enhance their learning experience.
APP’s Executive Director Sabeen Usman Khattak, Director News Shumaila Andleeb, Director Video News Rub Nawaz Bajwa, Director Crime Rasheed Malik, Director IT Adnan Bokhari, and other officials were present.
