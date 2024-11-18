Open Menu

QAU Students Briefed On APP’s Role In Promoting National Interests

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM

QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests

A group of students from Quaid-i-Azam University visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Headquarters here on Monday, where they were briefed about the working of the news agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A group of students from Quaid-i-Azam University visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Headquarters here on Monday, where they were briefed about the working of the news agency.

The educational tour by the students of the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DSS) was aimed at learning about APP’s news production through its various platforms including text, photo and video services.

Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi giving an overview of APP highlighted its role as a strategic media entity that defined the contours of national narrative in the best interest of Pakistan.

Besides countering fake propaganda, he said, APP focused on disseminating authentic and credible content without indulging in the practice of sensationalism.

He apprised the students of APP’s national and international outreach through its team of professional journalists covering diverse areas by using modern news-filing system.

 

The MD APP also responded to the queries of students led by QAU’s visiting faculty Shazia Mehboob on issues relating to media in the perspective of national security and how APP maintained a balance while covering varying political scenarios.

The students took a tour to APP’s various sections including Central News Desk, English Reporting, Foreign & Economic Desks, urdu News Service, Video News Service, Studios, and Data Centre to enhance their learning experience.

APP’s Executive Director Sabeen Usman Khattak, Director News Shumaila Andleeb, Director Video News Rub Nawaz Bajwa, Director Crime Rasheed Malik, Director IT Adnan Bokhari, and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media From Best

Recent Stories

realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 8 ..

Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜ ..

11 seconds ago
 Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

2 minutes ago
 District coordination committee reviews developmen ..

District coordination committee reviews development projects

2 minutes ago
 Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forc ..

Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release

2 minutes ago
 DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

2 minutes ago
 Health Mela from 20th

Health Mela from 20th

2 minutes ago
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oma ..

Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

7 minutes ago
 NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster r ..

NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..

13 minutes ago
 KU announces schedule of submission of online admi ..

KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degree ..

COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during con ..

7 minutes ago
 Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Mar ..

Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

7 minutes ago
 PJA conducts training program on forensic science

PJA conducts training program on forensic science

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan