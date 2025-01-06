QAU student’s delegation visits APP

Open Menu

A delegation of students from Public Administration Department of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here on Monday

The delegation got the know-how about the working of APP’s various sections.

The students including Arsal Zargham Bajwa, Kamran Ali, Maskan Alam, Munahal Khan, and Safdar Hussain also met with Managing Director APP Muhammad Asim Khichi.

The MD APP said that the national news agency believes in responsible journalism and reflects national perspective.

