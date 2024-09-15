Open Menu

QAU Students, IWMB Hold Green Activity To Remove Hazardous Lantana Shrub

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

QAU students, IWMB hold Green activity to remove hazardous Lantana shrub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Quaid e azam University (QAU) students and Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) volunteers jointly organized "Lantana Camara plant removal activity" at Trial-3 of the Margalla Hills National Park.

The Lantana camara plant, an invasive specie, is proliferating in the National Park damaging growth of other Indigenous eco-friendly plants.

The objective of the activity was to remove the shrubs of Lantana as they are fire-prone and to support indigenous species regeneration.

The students completed the activity with all safety measures. An area of five Acres was cleansed of Lantana shrubs.

Students were divided into 10 teams, and competition was set between them, with a Ten thousand rupees cash prize for 1st position and five thousand rupees for the 2nd position.

Chief volunteer IWMB, Tassaduq Malik monitored and supervised the activity, and a Jury of Four members, including a foreign researcher from Germany, gave the decision on the top two positions.

At the culmination of the activity, refreshment facilities and appreciation certificates were given to the participants as a token of thanks.

The response from students was quite enthusiastic, and environment experts and Volunteers of Margalla Hills National Park gave short speeches to engage students to conserve the green environment in the closing ceremony of the activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Germany All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

19 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

20 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

21 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

22 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

22 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan