QAU students tutoring deserving kids near by university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Old and current students of Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad took an initiative of "Quaidian Tutors" for tutoring the deserving children of university staffers and people residing nearby the university premises.

The initiative was taken in collaboration with Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association which aimed to help the deserving students in their studies.

Under their effort, all the kids belonging from all social classes would be imparted the same quality education and the choices of their careers and become engaged citizens, so the chain continues and literacy could increase gradually making the society equal for all in education aspects.

So far more than 30 volunteer students got registered for the cause. This facility is being provided behind Central library QAU five days a week from Monday to Friday between 4 to 6 pm.

Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium, largest network of Pakistani universities along with Dr.

Ghulam Ali Mallah Secretary IBCC and other senior Quaidians visited Quaid-I-Azam to appreciate young volunteer Quaidians, who have recently launched a noble initiative aimed at providing free tuition to the students from university colony and nearby areas.

Along with Dr. Sohail Yousaf and Dr. Ishtiaq Ali, QAU faculty/officials, had in-detailed discussion with these young Quaidians and assured them every sort of possible cooperation in making this noble initiative successful and more productive.

Murtaza Noor Secretary General QAU Alumni talking to the volunteers said that such initiatives need to be appreciated and highlighted to create soft image of Pakistani higher education institutions especially QAU.

He said that senior Quaidians would also be invited to give on hand training and lectures to the students on monthly basis.