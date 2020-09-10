Qauid-e-Azam wanted to transform Pakistan into real Islamic state: MPA Lateef

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said on Thursday that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic state where Islamic laws could be promulgated and practised in a real sense

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said on Thursday that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic state where Islamic laws could be promulgated and practised in a real sense.

In a statement on Qauid's death anniversary, he said that Pakistan was created in the name of islam and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is also striving to make it an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said that Pakistan was bestowed with a lot of resources, but its resources were not used for national progress and prosperity in the past. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader who started accountability of looters and plunders so that Pakistan could be put on road to progress and prosperity.

People should stand with the PTI government so that it could materialise the dream of a developed and prosperous Pakistan, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.