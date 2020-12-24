Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah paid glowing tributes

Advisor to CM Punjab on Sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that Pakistan was came into being through great struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab on sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that Pakistan was came into being through great struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said, "While celebrating the birthday of national hero, we being a nation should vow that we would perform our national duties with dedication.

The golden principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline should be our motto to put the country on the path of rapid development."He paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his life, ideas and achievements which led to the emerging of the separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.