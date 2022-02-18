UrduPoint.com

Qaumi Sehat Card 'one Of A Kind' In World: Babar Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan in a distribution ceremony of Qaumi Sehat Card (National Health Card), on Friday, said that the initiative was one of a kind in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan in a distribution ceremony of Qaumi Sehat Card (National Health Card), on Friday, said that the initiative was one of a kind in the world.

Speaking at the ceremony here, marked with on spot registration of 100 lawyers of Murree Bar Association, Awan said that the universal health coverage provided under the Sehat Sahulat Programme was a unique initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan. No other country, he claimed with full confidence, provided such facility to its citizens.

Awan said that even in the countries where such amenity was provided, it was linked to the tax contribution of the individuals.

Whereas, he added, his government provided this blessing to the public free from such restrictions.

President Murree Bar Asad Iqbal Abbasi, General Secretary Faker Mehmood Abbasi and other members of the bar attended the ceremony. They were delighted to personally witness the facility being extended to them on the directions of the Prime Minister.

A few days ago, over 12,000 lawyers of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Association, and 5,500 lawyers of Islamabad Bar Association were registered for the National Health Card.

