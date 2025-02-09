- Home
Qaumi Watan Party Celebrates 50th Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The city of Kohat recently witnessed a grand ceremony to commemorate the 50th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao, a prominent leader who fought tirelessly for the rights of the Pakhtuns.
The event, organized under the auspices of Divisional Chairman Malik Hussamuddin on Sunday, drew a large crowd of workers from the Qaumi Watan Party and students.
Provincial Deputy General Secretary of Qaumi Watan Party, Mahmudul islam Advocate, paid rich tribute to Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao, highlighting his invaluable contributions to the province and its people. Advocate emphasized the need for fearless and courageous leaders, citing Aftab Sherpao and Sikandar Sherpao as exemplary figures who have taken up the mantle to serve the people.
Other notable speakers, including Malik Hussamuddin, Pir Asif Shah, Shakeel Bangash, Arshad Khan Sherpao, and Prof Muhammad Iqbal, also shared their thoughts, praising Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao's selfless service to the nation.
Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao, a close ally of former President and Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, served as the 15th Governor of North-West Frontier Province and Vice-Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party.
His assassination on February 8, 1975, was a national loss, and his legacy continues to inspire politicians and citizens alike.
