Qaumi Watan Party criticizes KP govt over worsening law & order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed concern over the worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked the provincial government to implement the National Action Plan for restoring peace.

Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor here, he said the government should come up with a solid strategy to maintain law and order in the province.

Mazdoor Kissan Party former provincial head Shakeel Waheedullah Khan announced joining the QWP along with his supporters and family members on this occasion.

Aftab Sherpao said that the incidents of targeted killings, extortion and kidnapping for ransom had recorded a sharp increase in recent months, which had created the sense of insecurity among the people of the province.

He said that the militancy had resurfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the negligence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government. He said the provincial government was busy making arrangements for the so-called long march of PTI leader Imran Khan instead of taking steps to bring the worsening law and order under control.

The QWP leader said that the resources of the province were being spent on making arrangements for the PTI's long march towards Islamabad. He urged the government to take steps to improve the poor security situation in the province.

He said that Imran Khan had become desperate after being ousted from power and he was least bothered about the interests of the country and the problems being faced by the people.

Criticizing Imran Khan for contesting the by-election from nine Constituencies, Aftab Sherpao said that the PTI leader was not serious about the democratic process.

"This is a big joke with democracy, which shows Imran Khan is not sincere about the democratic process," he said.

He said that Imran Khan should have tendered resignation if he was a powerless prime minister, but he preferred to cling to power, which showed his penchant for power.

Aftab Sherpao demanded the government to honour the pledges made with the people of ex-Fata and provide the funds so that the uplift projects could be initiated there.