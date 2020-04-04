UrduPoint.com
Qaumi Watan Party For National Consensus To Fight Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday underlined the need for building a national consensus in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country

Addressing his party's Central Executive Committee meeting through video link, he urged the government to take all the stakeholders, including the opposition parties, on board for the purpose.

Addressing his party's Central Executive Committee meeting through video link, he urged the government to take all the stakeholders, including the opposition parties, on board for the purpose.

"This is a huge challenge and we have to fight it collectively by forging unity among our ranks," he said, adding all parties conferences should be held at national, provincial and district levels to evolve consensus for concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus.There should be no politics over this issue, he said.

He also stressed the need for launching awareness campaigns particularly in the rural areas to sensitize the people about the seriousness of the problem.

Sherpao asked the government to come up with a tangible strategy to provide relief to the people, particularly the ones belonging to the poor strata of the society.

He also called for further decrease in the prices of petroleum products. He asked the government to announce considerable cut in the utility bills as the lockdown and other measures had badly hit the people, who were unable to pay the electricity and gas bills.

Aftab Sherpao said his party did not want to play politics over the coronavirus and extended all-out support to the government in addressing the challenge.

The meeting participants also urged the government to restore 3G/4G internet services in the merged tribal districts.

Paying tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff for their services, the meeting urged the government to provide them personal protective equipment to save them from getting infected from the coronavirus.

It also urged the government to take steps to check the rising prices of essential food items, including wheat flour, ghee and sugar.

QWP's Central General Secretary Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli, Senior Vice-Chairman Haji Mohammad Ghufran, Vice-Chairman Sardar Ahmad Nawaz, Vice-Chairman Zarar Butt, Central Joint Secretary Hashim Raza Advocate, Central Information Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Khan Jadoon, QWP Sindh chapter Chairman Qayyum Khan, QWP Balochistan chapter Chairman Samiullah Loni, QWP KP Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, Provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar, Provincial Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan, Sarkar Abbas and Mohammad Jamil Advocate, Members Central Executive Committee, Provincial Information Secretary Asad Afridi Advocate, provincial Vice-Chairman Adnan Wazir, QWP Sindh Vice-Chairman Naeem Ashraf Durrani, QWP Punjab chapter General Secretary Chaudhry Afzal and others participated in the meeting through the video link.

More Stories From Pakistan

