Qaumi Watan Party for national consensus to fight coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday underlined the need for building a national consensus in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Addressing his party's Central Executive Committee meeting through video link, he urged the government to take all the stakeholders, including the opposition parties, on board for the purpose.

"This is a huge challenge and we have to fight it collectively by forging unity among our ranks," he said, adding all parties conferences should be held at national, provincial and district levels to evolve consensus for concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus.There should be no politics over this issue, he said.

He also stressed the need for launching awareness campaigns particularly in the rural areas to sensitize the people about the seriousness of the problem.

Sherpao asked the government to come up with a tangible strategy to provide relief to the people, particularly the ones belonging to the poor strata of the society.

He also called for further decrease in the prices of petroleum products. He asked the government to announce considerable cut in the utility bills as the lockdown and other measures had badly hit the people, who were unable to pay the electricity and gas bills.

Aftab Sherpao said his party did not want to play politics over the coronavirus and extended all-out support to the government in addressing the challenge.

The meeting participants also urged the government to restore 3G/4G internet services in the merged tribal districts.

Paying tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff for their services, the meeting urged the government to provide them personal protective equipment to save them from getting infected from the coronavirus.

It also urged the government to take steps to check the rising prices of essential food items, including wheat flour, ghee and sugar.

