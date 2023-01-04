UrduPoint.com

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Attributes Flour Crisis To Poor PTI Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) attributes flour crisis to poor PTI policies

Provincial Chairman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has expressed concern over flour crisis and attributed the unbridled increase in the prices of the commodity in the province to poor policies of the PTI government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Chairman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has expressed concern over flour crisis and attributed the unbridled increase in the prices of the commodity in the province to poor policies of the PTI government.

Talking to various delegations here on Wednesday, he said that as compared to other provinces, flour prices in KP are higher and 20-kg bags are being sold at the rate of Rs.2600/-.

He said that due to incompetence of the provincial government of PTI, the province is once again facing a flour crisis.

He asked the PTI government to abandon its tradition of holding others responsible for their own misdeeds, saying that if Punjab is not supplying flour where the PTI has its own government.

Sikandar Sherpao reminded that the provision of flour to the people at subsidized rate is the responsibility of the provincial government and instead of escaping from performing; it should fulfill its constitutional obligations.

