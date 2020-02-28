Qaumi Watan Party spare no effort to resolve overseas Pakistanis issues

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that his party would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that his party would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

He was addressing a gathering of QWP workers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to mark 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, said a press release issued here on Friday.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Overseas Wing Coordinator Haji Iqbal Wadud, QWP UAE chapter Chairman Mohammad Saeed Khan Bamkhel and a large number of QWP workers were present on the occasion.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred leader, Aftab Sherpao said that he had raised voice for the voiceless people. He recalled that Hayat Sherpao had entered politics to challenge the forces of the status quo.

The QWP leader said that the overseas Pakistanis particularly the Pakhtuns were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan by sending remittances to the country.

He said that the QWP believed in serving the people and there was no contradiction in its words and actions.