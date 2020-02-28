UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qaumi Watan Party Spare No Effort To Resolve Overseas Pakistanis Issues

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Qaumi Watan Party spare no effort to resolve overseas Pakistanis issues

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that his party would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that his party would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

He was addressing a gathering of QWP workers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to mark 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, said a press release issued here on Friday.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Overseas Wing Coordinator Haji Iqbal Wadud, QWP UAE chapter Chairman Mohammad Saeed Khan Bamkhel and a large number of QWP workers were present on the occasion.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred leader, Aftab Sherpao said that he had raised voice for the voiceless people. He recalled that Hayat Sherpao had entered politics to challenge the forces of the status quo.

The QWP leader said that the overseas Pakistanis particularly the Pakhtuns were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan by sending remittances to the country.

He said that the QWP believed in serving the people and there was no contradiction in its words and actions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Qaumi Watan Party UAE Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

7 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

14 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

19 minutes ago

Most preferred number of children a married couple ..

37 minutes ago

Ali Zafar says another anthem song for PSL to be r ..

38 minutes ago

UVAS holds awarenessseminar on Rabies

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.