Qavi Khan Remembered On His Second Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Fans and media across Pakistan paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic actor Qavi Khan on his second death anniversary, celebrated on Wednesday.
Born in Peshawar, Qavi Khan's journey in the entertainment industry began at a tender age as a child star on Radio Pakistan Peshawar.
His talent and charisma soon propelled him to Pakistan Television in 1964, where he became one of its pioneering stars, ptv news channel reported.
Qavi Khan's professional career took off with the play "Laakhon Mein Aik," followed by the massively popular "Andhera Ujala," which earned him widespread recognition and acclaim across
Pakistan.
In 1965, Qavi Khan made his debut in the film industry, going on to feature in a string of successful movies, including "Muhabbat Zindagi Hai," "Chand Suraj," "Sarfarosh," "Kalay Chor," and "Zameen
Asman."
In recognition of his invaluable contributions to Pakistan's showbiz industry, Qavi Khan was bestowed with the prestigious Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards by the government.
His legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and entertainers in Pakistan.
