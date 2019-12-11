UrduPoint.com
Qawali Night Enthralls Pakistani Students At Pakistan High Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

Qawali night enthralls Pakistani students at Pakistan High Commission

The Qawwali Night with Ustad Ameer Khan Qawwal and Humnawa enthralled hundreds of Pakistani and British students at Pakistan High Commission (PHC) on Tuesday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Qawwali Night with Ustad Ameer Khan Qawwal and Humnawa enthralled hundreds of Pakistani and British students at Pakistan High Commission (PHC) on Tuesday.

A statement of the High Commission issued here said that the students from various British universities got together at the High Commission and enjoyed an inspirational evening of Qawwali and networking with each other.

The event was part of High Commissioner's outreach efforts to engage the youth. It was aimed at galvanizing their energies to promote cultural heritage of Pakistan, people-to-people contacts and build bridges between the two countries as well as apprising them of the enormous opportunities in a variety of fields awaiting them in Pakistan.

The venue was jam-packed due to overwhelming participation of the students.

In his brief remarks on the occasion, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcomed the students to the High Commission.

He said culture connected people and presence of such a large number of students this evening has brought home the binding power of culture and music.

Zakaria said it was encouraging to see student community in such a large numbers coming to the Mission.

He informed that as many as 40,000 Pakistani students were enrolled at the UK academic institutions, pursuing various degrees throughout the year and hoped that the High Commission would soon arrange a bigger venue to get them all at one place.

The High Commissioner urged the students to promote Pakistan through their good deeds and positive achievements.

He said the students were ambassadors and pride of Pakistan.

Zakaria called upon them to make the most of the academic and professional development opportunities available to them in the UK and then contribute towards development and progress of Pakistan and the UK.

The students thoroughly enjoyed the Qawwali Night with "Sufi Kalam and Dhammal".

They were served with traditional Pakistani cuisine and Kashmiri tea.

The students thanked the High Commissioner for constantly engaging them in cultural activities at the High Commission.

