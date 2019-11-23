UrduPoint.com
Qawali Night Held At Greater Iqbal Park

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Qawali night was held on Saturday at Greater Iqbal Park under the ageis of National History Museum of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

According to the PHA sources here, Qawal Mian Mir and other Qawals enthralled the audience with their performances.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event.

PHA Additional Director General Amjad Basheer and others were also present.

