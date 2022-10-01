UrduPoint.com

"Qawali Night" Held To Mark Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(SAW)

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Punjab Arts Council Saturday organized a "Mehfil-e-Sama" in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(PBUH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Saturday organized a "Mehfil-e-Sama" in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(PBUH). Naheed Muntoor and director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad were the chief guests on the occasion.

Imran Aziz Mian, the son of the world-renowned Aziz Mian Qawwal, performed his art and won the audience's applause.

While addressing the gathering, Naheed Manzoor said that by celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH), the world was being made aware of the high and exalted position of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W) and his good deeds.

"Qawwali is a unique way of expressing emotions as islam spread through Qawwali in the Indian Subcontinent, "she added.

Qawwals expressed their love and devotion to Hazrat Muhammad SAW beautifully, adding the art of Qawwali will never decline in the country.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Qawali provides spiritual peace to a person; through Qawwali, Sufia promotes the message of peace, love, brotherhood, tolerance and tolerance.

Assistant Director of Arts Council Muhammad Suleman said that the art of Qawali was attributed to Amir Khusra in the Subcontinent.

At the end of the event, the Director of Arts Council thanked Imran Azizmiyan and the audience. A large number of citizens participated in the event.

