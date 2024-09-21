'Qawwal Maqbool Sabri' Remembered On His 13th Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Fans and media platforms on Saturday across Pakistan and beyond came together to remember the legendary qawwal Maqbool Ahmed Sabri on his 13th death anniversary to honor his enduring legacy and celebrated timeless impact of his music on generations of music lovers.
Maqbool Ahmed Sabri initially learnt music from his father Ustad Inayat Hussain Sabri and his elder brother Ghulam Farid Sabri, private news channel reported.
He started Qawwali in 1970s with his brother Ghulam Farid Sabri and earned much fame in Qawwali.
"Bhardo Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad" and "Taajdar-e-Haram" are some of their most acclaimed Qawwalis.
He was awarded with the Pride of Performance.
Maqbool Sabri died on this day in 2011 in South Africa.
