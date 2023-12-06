Open Menu

Qawwali Legend Aziz Mian Remembered On His 23rd Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Qawwali legend Aziz Mian remembered on his 23rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Legendary Qawwal, poet and musician Aziz Mian was remembered Wednesday on his 23rd death anniversary where people from all walks of life through various media platforms paid glowing tributes to his lifetime unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.

Aziz Mian was born as Abdul Aziz in Delhi in 1942. The exclamation Mian, which he often used in his qaw­walis, became part of his stage name. He was also famous for singing ghazals in Qawwali style. He began to introduce himself as Aziz Mian Mairthi.

The word Mairthi refers to Meerut, a city in northern India, from which he migrated to Pakistan in 1947, Private news channels reported.

At the age of ten, he began learning the art of Qawwali under the tutelage of Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan.

He received sixteen years of training at the Data Ganj Baksh school of Lahore, and earned degrees in urdu literature, Arabic and Persian from the University of Punjab, Lahore.

Aziz Mian was one of the non-traditional Pakistani Qawwals. His voice was raspy and powerful. Aziz Mian was the only prominent qawwal to write his lyrics. For his service in philosophy and music, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance medal in 1989. In addition to his poetry, Aziz Mian performed on the poetry by Allama Iqbal and a number of contemporary Urdu poets.

Aziz Mian died from complications of hepatitis in Tehran on December 6, 2000.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Delhi Music Punjab Died Meerut Tehran December Media All From Government Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

12 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

13 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

13 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

13 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

13 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

13 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

13 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

13 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan