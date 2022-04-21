UrduPoint.com

Qawwali Night To Enthrall Audience On April 23

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Qawwali night to enthrall audience on April 23

The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is holding a Qawwali Night with renowned Qawwal Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan on April 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is holding a Qawwali Night with renowned Qawwal Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan on April 23.

The event is expected to be attended by high level dignitaries and general public, Lok Virsa has arranged food stalls of traditional food on nominal rates,said a press release issued here.

These stalls will serve food at Iftar time and during the Qawwali programme. All shops at Lok Virsa selling craft items will also remained open.

All are invited to bring families and friends and join Lok Virsa, on 23rd April and make this night a memorable one.

Related Topics

April Event All

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 10,294 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 10,294 new community cases of COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Rs 240mn requires for completion of Dalazak Road

Rs 240mn requires for completion of Dalazak Road

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Forces Planning Provocation Using Tochka ..

Ukrainian Forces Planning Provocation Using Tochka-U for Easter - LPR People's M ..

1 minute ago
 French Government Not Ruling Out Possibility of EU ..

French Government Not Ruling Out Possibility of EU Imposing Embargo on Russian G ..

12 minutes ago
 PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

12 minutes ago
 Liberated Territories of Kharkiv Region May Hold R ..

Liberated Territories of Kharkiv Region May Hold Referendum - Interim Administra ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.