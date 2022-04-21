Qawwali night to enthrall audience on April 23

The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is holding a Qawwali Night with renowned Qawwal Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan on April 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is holding a Qawwali Night with renowned Qawwal Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan on April 23.

The event is expected to be attended by high level dignitaries and general public, Lok Virsa has arranged food stalls of traditional food on nominal rates,said a press release issued here.

These stalls will serve food at Iftar time and during the Qawwali programme. All shops at Lok Virsa selling craft items will also remained open.

All are invited to bring families and friends and join Lok Virsa, on 23rd April and make this night a memorable one.