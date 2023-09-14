Qayoom condemns terrorist attack in Mastung

Ex Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Mastung

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Ex Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Mastung.

In a statement on Thursday, he expressed deep sorrow over the injury of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah and other people in the blast.

Terming the attack on JUI-F leader a dastardly act, he said that targeting innocent citizens and political personalities of the country were the cowardly acts and elements involved in terrorism do not deserve any leniency. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.