Qayoom Niazi Nominated As AJK PM: Gandapur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:47 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi for the premiership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Federal Minister for Kashmir and GB affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) parliamentary party here on Wednesday

After the announcement, three candidates from PTI Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi, Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan and Barrister Sultan Mehmood filed nomination papers while Pakistan People's party candidate Chaudhary Latif Akbar and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Shah Ghulam Qadir also filed nomination papers for the slot.

Scrutiny of papers will be conducted at 12 noon and final list of candidates will be issued at 1 pm while election will be conducted at 2 pm in the House. Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi had earlier been elected Member Legislative Assembly in 2006 on the ticket of Muslim Conference and served as Minister Revenue and food from 2006 to 2011. He joined PTI in 2016.

