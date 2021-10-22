UrduPoint.com

Qayyum for meeting challenges of latest era by going through modern technology

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday stressed the need to use modern technology to meet the challenges of the modern age

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday stressed the need to use modern technology to meet the challenges of the modern age.

He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by Secretary Information Technology Ms. Midhat Shehzad in the State metropolis. Special Assistant for Information Technology Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, a comprehensive policy for the development of the IT sector will be formulated and implemented and will build IT complexes and IT parks in AJK.

The prime minister said that the world has become like a global village and the private sector is ready to invest billions of rupees in the IT sector and the government will provide a conducive environment to them.

He said the government is determined to improve other issues, including the provision of better internet service in the Free Zone.

He said the government will provide quality internet service in remote areas including LOCs and revolutionary steps are being taken to provide facilities of internet service in cities as well as in the remote areas of the state.

The prime minister called for accelerating the work on ongoing projects of the IT board including land records and assured that the government will provide resources for this purpose.

The Prime Minister said that the government will develop the IT sector to provide employment to the educated youth.

The Secretary IT also gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the ongoing projects of the Information Technology Board including Land Record Computerization, Telemedicine Centers, E-Service Centers, Special Technology Zones and Licensing Service.

The Prime Minister directed to intensify the work on these projects, especially the process of computerization of land records to extend the facilities to the people. He said that the importance of IT in every sphere of life cannot be denied and added the importance of IT has become very high in the present times. The Prime Minister said that the government will give Special focus on Information Technology in educational institutions .

On the occasion, Special Assistant for Information Technology Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the Smart Azad Kashmir Vision in IT sectors.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident in Neelam valley on Thursday.

Expressing grief over the recent accident in Rawalakot , the Prime Minister directed for extending the best medical facilities to the injured and prayed for the departed souls.

