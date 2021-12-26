Qayyum for speedy development, progress in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) : , Dec 26 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was playing historical role for the speedy development, progress and prosperity of the people to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the local population.

Talking to a delegation of Kotli who joined the PTI, he said that the PTI government is taking revolutionary steps for the development of the state side by side projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He said establishment of good governance in Azad Kashmir is the top priority and as a result of the reforms introduced by the present government the popularity of the PTI government in Azad Kashmir is increasing day by day. He congratulated those who joined PTI and highly appreciated he role of Raja Abdul Qayyum and his family in politics and social services rendered for the well-being of the people of the area.

He said his family has been associated in politics and serving the people for the last many years .

The Prime Minister highly commended the role of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking solid steps for the development of Azad Kashmir and highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur assured that due status will be given to those who have joined the PTI and urged the party workers to prepare themselves for coming local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir. He said the holding of local bodies elections after three decades is an historical decision of the government to transfer power to the people at gross root level in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The President of PTI Azad Kashmir and Senior Most Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilayas speaking on the occasion congratulated Raja Abdul Qayyum and others for joining PTI and urged them to utilise their energies to strengthen the party at gross root level .