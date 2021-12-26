UrduPoint.com

Qayyum For Speedy Development, Progress In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 10:10 PM

Qayyum for speedy development, progress in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) : , Dec 26 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was playing historical role for the speedy development, progress and prosperity of the people to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the local population.

Talking to a delegation of Kotli who joined the PTI, he said that the PTI government is taking revolutionary steps for the development of the state side by side projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He said establishment of good governance in Azad Kashmir is the top priority and as a result of the reforms introduced by the present government the popularity of the PTI government in Azad Kashmir is increasing day by day. He congratulated those who joined PTI and highly appreciated he role of Raja Abdul Qayyum and his family in politics and social services rendered for the well-being of the people of the area.

He said his family has been associated in politics and serving the people for the last many years .

The Prime Minister highly commended the role of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking solid steps for the development of Azad Kashmir and highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur assured that due status will be given to those who have joined the PTI and urged the party workers to prepare themselves for coming local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir. He said the holding of local bodies elections after three decades is an historical decision of the government to transfer power to the people at gross root level in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The President of PTI Azad Kashmir and Senior Most Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilayas speaking on the occasion congratulated Raja Abdul Qayyum and others for joining PTI and urged them to utilise their energies to strengthen the party at gross root level .

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Progress Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Government Top

Recent Stories

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

11 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spect ..

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spectacular activities

2 hours ago
 Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on ..

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on credit guarantee for SMEs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.