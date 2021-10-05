Qayyum lauds PM for highlighting oppressed Kashmiris before world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday highly commended the role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination at international level

In a statement, he said "Imran Khan is a dedicated and honest leader and under his dynamic leadership the dream of the socio economic uplift will be realized".

He expressed the hope that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the Kashmiri people will get their long awaited right to self determination.