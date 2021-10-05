UrduPoint.com

Qayyum Lauds PM For Highlighting Oppressed Kashmiris Before World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 11:31 PM

Qayyum lauds PM for highlighting oppressed Kashmiris before world

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday highly commended the role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination at international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday highly commended the role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination at international level.

In a statement, he said "Imran Khan is a dedicated and honest leader and under his dynamic leadership the dream of the socio economic uplift will be realized".

He expressed the hope that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the Kashmiri people will get their long awaited right to self determination.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

NATO Chief Says Line Between War, Peace 'Much More ..

NATO Chief Says Line Between War, Peace 'Much More Blurred' Due to Hybrid, Cyber ..

6 minutes ago
 Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats ..

Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats if Moscow Limits Equal US Pre ..

6 minutes ago
 US to Continue to 'Responsibly' Manage Competition ..

US to Continue to 'Responsibly' Manage Competition With China - White House

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for effective measures to ensure pr ..

Prime Minister for effective measures to ensure productive utilization of nation ..

6 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

53 minutes ago
 Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports of 'Presence' of ..

Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports of 'Presence' of Israeli Military in Karabakh ' ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.