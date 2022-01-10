Qayyum Niazi, Asad Omer discusses current Kashmir situation

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar discussed current situations via video link on Monday, it was officially said by AJK government

They discussed organizational matters, especially the forthcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council elections.

The two leaders agreed to take a decision in accordance with the vision of the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and in view of the local political situation.

