Qayyum reaffirms to turn AJK true paradise on earth

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Tuesday reaffirmed his government's resolve to make Azad Jammu & Kashmir neat and clean and developed region securing the task of turning it true paradise on earth.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on Tuesday after the completion of a special cleanliness drive conducted across the liberated territory.

Niazi continued that all available resources will be channelized for the achievement of this objective.

He said that a special week would also be observed for resolving the problems of the people dwelling the areas close to the Line of Control.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister stated that the cleanliness week was exercised with missionary spirit throughout Azad Kashmir in which the Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir, district administration and all concerned departments deserve appreciation.

He said the government has achieved the goal of cleaning the cities with the joint efforts of all the departments under the leadership of the Azad Kashmir Chief Secretary.

The Prime Minister said that in the next phase, cleaning week would be observed in rural areas to make Azad Kashmir clean, and beautiful.

He said that at the same time the government is giving special attention to the construction and development of the state to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

Azad Kashmir government will devote all its energies to fulfill the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the promises made with the people during the election campaign would also be fulfilled, he added.