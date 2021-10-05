UrduPoint.com

Qayyum Reaffirms To Turn AJK True Paradise On Earth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:15 PM

Qayyum reaffirms to turn AJK true paradise on earth

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Tuesday reaffirmed his government's resolve to make Azad Jammu & Kashmir neat and clean and developed region securing the task of turning it true paradise on earth

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Tuesday reaffirmed his government's resolve to make Azad Jammu & Kashmir neat and clean and developed region securing the task of turning it true paradise on earth.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on Tuesday after the completion of a special cleanliness drive conducted across the liberated territory.

Niazi continued that all available resources will be channelized for the achievement of this objective.

He said that a special week would also be observed for resolving the problems of the people dwelling the areas close to the Line of Control.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister stated that the cleanliness week was exercised with missionary spirit throughout Azad Kashmir in which the Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir, district administration and all concerned departments deserve appreciation.

He said the government has achieved the goal of cleaning the cities with the joint efforts of all the departments under the leadership of the Azad Kashmir Chief Secretary.

The Prime Minister said that in the next phase, cleaning week would be observed in rural areas to make Azad Kashmir clean, and beautiful.

He said that at the same time the government is giving special attention to the construction and development of the state to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

Azad Kashmir government will devote all its energies to fulfill the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the promises made with the people during the election campaign would also be fulfilled, he added.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Interact With Russia to ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Interact With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War, Arms ..

4 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation to begin in Latifabad ..

Anti encroachment operation to begin in Latifabad from Oct 6

4 minutes ago
 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit conversion pr ..

Floating Storage and Offloading Unit conversion project launches at Drydocks Wor ..

19 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Visit Russia on October ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Visit Russia on October 22 - Ambassador to Russia

4 minutes ago
 US-Adversary Nations Capture, Kill Growing Numbers ..

US-Adversary Nations Capture, Kill Growing Numbers of CIA Informants - Reports

4 minutes ago
 District development package to ensure balanced de ..

District development package to ensure balanced development: CM

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.