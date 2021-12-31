Qayyum urges for collective role of political parties to free IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :, , Dec 30 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister on Thursday urged upon all AJK's political parties to collectively move forward joining heads for the early liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from Indian illegal clutches.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of members of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council comprising Younis Mir, Sardar Razzaq Khan, Shuja Rathore and Tariq Saeed who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.

The members of the Kashmir Council briefed the Prime Minister, in detail, the affairs of the AJK council.

The Prime Minister said that the dignity and interest of the people of the state will remain as top priority of the government in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

In this connection, the government is going to transfer power to the lower level and to take revolutionary steps for the welfare of the people of the state to change the life of the common man, he added Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi assured that the problems confronted by the members of the Kashmir Council, would be resolved and other legitimate demands including the provision of funds would be met in accordance with the constitution and law.