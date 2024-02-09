Open Menu

Qazi Ahmad Akbar Wins PP-1 Election

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Qazi Ahmad Akbar wins PP-1 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Qazi Ahmad Akbar has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1, Attock-I by securing 49,257 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Jehangir Khanzada who bagged 36,443 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 43.56%.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PP-1 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

5 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

8 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

9 hours ago
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

14 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

14 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

14 hours ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

14 hours ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan