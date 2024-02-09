Qazi Ahmad Akbar wins PP-1 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Qazi Ahmad Akbar has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1, Attock-I by securing 49,257 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Jehangir Khanzada who bagged 36,443 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 43.56%.