Qazi Ahmad Akbar Wins PP-1 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Qazi Ahmad Akbar has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1, Attock-I by securing 49,257 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Jehangir Khanzada who bagged 36,443 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained 43.56%.
