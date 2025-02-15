Qazi Ahmed-Amri bridge accident leaves 6 dead, several injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A devastating road accident near the Qazi Ahmed-Amri Bridge on Saturday morning claimed the lives of at least six pilgrims heading to Sehwan Sharif and left several others injured.

Police sources reported that a vehicle carrying pilgrims overturned near the Qazi Ahmed-Amri Bridge in Fatoohal Zardari, resulting in the on-the-spot deaths of six pilgrims and injuries to several others, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police personnel promptly reached the accident site and shifted the injured to emergency wards at hospitals in Qazi Ahmad district, where medical staff provided immediate attention.

An investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.