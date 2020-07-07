UrduPoint.com
Qazi Faez Isa Threatening Video Case; Accused Sent To Jail

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

Qazi Faez Isa threatening video case; accused sent to jail

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Tuesday rejected the FIA's plea to extend physical remand of accused in a case of threatening a Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa and institution of judiciary through a video that went viral on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Tuesday rejected the FIA's plea to extend physical remand of accused in a case of threatening a Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa and institution of judiciary through a video that went viral on social media.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan sent the accused Agha Iftikharuddin to jail on judicial remand after expiry of his seven days physical remand.

However the court extended the physical remand of another accused Akbar Ali in the matter for two days.

During the proceedings, FIA prosecutor pleaded for more physical remand of Iftikharuddin which the court rejected.

