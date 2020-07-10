UrduPoint.com
Qazi Faez Isa Threatening Video Case; Accused Sent To Jail

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:17 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday sent and alleged accused Akbar Ali to jail after expiry of his physical remand in a case of threatening a Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa and institution of judiciary through a video which went viral on social media

The accused Akbar Ali was presented before the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan by the FIA after expiry of his one day physical remand.

The FIA prosecutor requested for more physical remand which the court rejected and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Main accused Agha Iftikharuddin was also in jail in the same case.

The FIA has not yet produced the challan of the accused before the court.

