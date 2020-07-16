Qazi Faez Isa threatening video case; court rejects bail plea of main accuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Thursday rejected the post arrest bail plea of main accused Agha Iftikharuddin wheras co-accused Akbar Ali was awarded bail in a case of threatening a Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa and institution of judiciary through a video got viral on social media.

The hearing on the bail pleas was conducted by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. Both the accused are in jail at judicial remand in the matter.

During the proceedings Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor pleaded the court that solid evidence was available with the agency to prosecute the accused and opposed the bail pleas of both accused.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded the court that Agha Iftikhar uddin was a respectable senior citizen facing severe health hazards need to be treated urgently.

He requested the court for granting bail at medical grounds. Other accused Akbar Ali counsel pleaded that no specific role was attributed to his client and requested for bail. The court after listening to the arguments from both parties rejected the bail plea of Agha Iftahar uddin whereas awarded bail to Akbar Ali in the matter.