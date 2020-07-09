Qazi Faez Isa threatening video case; remand of accused extended

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of an accused for a day in a case of threatening a Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa and institution of judiciary through a video got viral on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of an accused for a day in a case of threatening a Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa and institution of judiciary through a video got viral on social media.

The accused Akbar Ali was presented before the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan by the FIA after expiry of his two days remand and requested for further physical remand which the court accepted and extended remand for a day. The accused will now be produced before the court on Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that main accused Agha Iftikharuddin had been sent to jail on judicial remand in the same case.