UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qazi Ibrahim, New Chairman Mirpur Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:42 PM

Qazi Ibrahim, new chairman Mirpur board

Professor Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim has been appointed as the new chairman Mirpur board, said a notification issued here Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Professor Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim has been appointed as the new chairman Mirpur board, said a notification issued here Monday.

According to the notification, his appointment has been made for three years.

Such post was vacant for last three months.

Earlier, Qazi Ibrahim was Divisional Director for Colleges of Muzaffarabad.

The teachers, students and cross sections of the society welcomed and appreciated his appointment.

Related Topics

Muzaffarabad Mirpur Post

Recent Stories

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

1 hour ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

1 hour ago

New York City Pharmacies to Start Providing Vaccin ..

4 minutes ago

UK to lay out 'further steps' to tackle Covid surg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.