Qazi Ibrahim, new chairman Mirpur board

(@FahadShabbir)

Professor Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim has been appointed as the new chairman Mirpur board, said a notification issued here Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Professor Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim has been appointed as the new chairman Mirpur board, said a notification issued here Monday.

According to the notification, his appointment has been made for three years.

Such post was vacant for last three months.

Earlier, Qazi Ibrahim was Divisional Director for Colleges of Muzaffarabad.

The teachers, students and cross sections of the society welcomed and appreciated his appointment.