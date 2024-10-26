ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Qazi Muhammad Imran strongly denounced India's occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), describing October 27 as a 'darkest day in history' marked by relentless human rights abuses and suppression of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Qazi Imran emphasized this in a special video message on ptv news and highlighted the significance of this date, which has been observed as a black day by Kashmiris and Pakistanis alike.

He said, "For decades, Kashmiris have been fighting for their right to self-determination, making immense sacrifices along the way," adding, "This struggle is rooted in the region's complex past, dating back to 1947 when India and Pakistan gained independence."

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader emphasized the need for concrete actions to address this issue and ensure lasting peace in the region, he particularly criticized India's role in demolishing the identity of Kashmiris by giving space to outsiders, which is unacceptable.

Qazi Muhammad Imran also slammed India's draconian measures in Jammu and Kashmir, including widespread arrests, detention of senior leaders and aggressive search operations that target innocent Kashmiri youth.

He also strongly condemned Indian authorities for spreading misinformation about Jammu and Kashmir, deceiving both the Indian public and the international community with baseless and unrealistic claims.

"Pakistan has been actively highlighting the Kashmir cause on an international level and their efforts have been recognized and appreciated," he added.

Qazi Muhammad Imran appealed to the international community to take immediate action to address the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The global community must intervene to stop human rights violations, ensure implementation of UN resolutions and recognize the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination," he mentioned.