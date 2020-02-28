UrduPoint.com
Qazi Jameel Assumes Charge Of DIG Hazara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:11 PM

Qazi Jameel assumes charge of DIG Hazara

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday assumed the charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police and also attended the departmental briefing

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday assumed the charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police and also attended the departmental briefing.

On the arrival of new DIG Hazara at police lines a smartly turned out contingent of police presented him salute and later he laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Suhada and offered Fatiha.

He also chaired an introductory meeting of all District Police Officers (DPO), SP Investigations and other officers where DPO Abbottabad Javed Iqbal briefed the new DIG about the law and order situation of Hazara division, other DPOs also briefed the DIG about their respective districts.

While addressing at the occasion Qazi Jameel ur Rehman directed the DPOs and other officers to start a massive drive against drug smugglers, land grabbers, encroachers and other criminals.

The DIG said that the provision of security to Chinese camps and to the anti-polio drive teams would be his top priority.

