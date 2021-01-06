Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman appointed as new IGP Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police Islamabad, a notification said on Wednesday.

According to the notification of Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has earlier served as RPO Hazara, CCPO Peshawar and DIG Special Branch there.

According to the police source, the Federal government has expressed concerns over the performance of outgoing IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan due to increase in crime during last few days.