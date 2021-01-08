Qazi Jamil ur Rehman assumes charge as IGP Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday assumed the charge as new Inspector General of Police Islamabad.

On arrival of Central Police Office, a smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented him guard of honor.

He had an introductory meeting with all senior officials of Islamabad police and was also briefed by all Divisional Heads about their performance.

Qazi Jamil ure Rehman belongs to 25th Common and serving BS-20. He joined police force in 1998 as ASP and has served as District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Peshawar, DPO Nowshera, DPO Abbottabad, DIG Malakand, DIG (Special Branch), CCPO Peshawar and also in Intelligence Bureau.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman was serving as DIG (Hazara Division) before his appointment as IGP Islamabad.